"Chatur Chalak Chanchal" - Twitter erupts as RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal takes 4/17 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal shone for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their opening IPL 2023 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

The leg spinner destroyed SRH’s middle order with figures of 4/17 in his four overs. Chahal first clean-bowled Harry Brook before dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Fans were delighted with Yuzvendra Chahal’s brilliant spell but some trolled him for only performing in the IPL and not for Team India.

One fan tweeted:

"Chatur Chalak Chanchal Chad Chahal (Clever Chahal)"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

AaryanSRTFan @aaryanspam Chahal is a fraud who only plays well in IPL Chahal is a fraud who only plays well in IPL

Mayankchahal @MayankChahal11 @CricCrazyJohns @yuzi_chahal And He didn't play in last 2 t20 world cup.. @CricCrazyJohns @yuzi_chahal And He didn't play in last 2 t20 world cup..

Vishal_18 @vishal_vk_18



International cricket <<< IPL

@yuzi_chahal Yuzvendra Chahal in:-International cricket <<< IPL Yuzvendra Chahal in:-International cricket <<< IPL@yuzi_chahal

Joнɴ Cυrry 🛃 @JohnyyBoy_ Leaving chahal is biggest dump decision from RCB board Leaving chahal is biggest dump decision from RCB board

Ganesh Ram @ganerams #SRHvsRR Chahal making a strong case for himself to get into the Indian playing XI for the World Cup 2023 #RRvSRH Chahal making a strong case for himself to get into the Indian playing XI for the World Cup 2023 #RRvSRH #SRHvsRR

With four wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal (170 wickets in 155 matches) has become the leading wicket-taker among spinners in the IPL. He eclipsed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Amit Mishra (166 wickets in 154 games). The RR spinner is currently only behind Lasith Malinga (170) and Dwayne Bravo (183) on most wickets list.

Chahal, who was retained for Rs 6.5 crore by RR, scalped 27 wickets in 17 IPL games last year. His performance helped RR emerge as the runner-up. The Sanju Samson-led franchise, however, failed to clear their final hurdle, losing to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final.

“The plan was to bowl stump to stump” – Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal explained how he spun a web for SRH batters after a four-wicket haul on Sunday.

Speaking on the post-match show, he said:

“The plan was to bowl stump to stump, tossing it up is my strength. I’m not too bothered about who I’m bowling to. Definitely, you’ll see a big celebration when I get a five-wicket haul.”

Chahal further credited RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal for their exploits with the bat, which helped RR post a 200+ total in their first game away from home. He said:

“Definitely the start we wanted. The way Jos and Jaiswal batted, we knew a big score will always be difficult to score.”

As far as the match is concerned, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-centuries helped RR post 203/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi and T Natarajan scalped two wickets apiece, while Umran Malik settled for one scalp.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals OTW to Guwahati with all smiles and 2 points in the bag! OTW to Guwahati with all smiles and 2 points in the bag! 💗😁 https://t.co/dUgjJMSUMe

In response, RR restricted SRH to 131/8. Abdul Samad top scored with an unbeaten 32 off as many deliveries but top and middle-order batters failed to deliver.

Besides Chahal, Trent Boult scalped two wickets, while Jason Holder and Ravichandran Ashwin settled for one apiece.

