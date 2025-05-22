"Check the guy's strike rate" - Aakash Chopra lauds MI batter's IPL 2025 performances after win vs DC

Former India player Aakash Chopra has praised Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir for the crucial cameos he has played in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the youngster has maintained an excellent strike rate throughout the tournament and played a game-changing innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as well.

Ad

Dhir smashed an unbeaten 24 off just eight deliveries as MI set DC a 181-run target in Match 63 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. The home team then bowled the visitors out for 121 to register a 59-run win and book their berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Dhir for his telling performances in IPL 2025.

"The last two overs were game-changing. Firstly, let's talk about Naman Dhir. If you see Naman Dhir's numbers this year, you would say what a phenomenal performance. The number he is batting at is the most difficult. However, check the runs, and check the guy's strike rate. He has batted incredibly well," he said (3:15).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra added that the Punjab batter took Mukesh Kumar took the cleaners in the penultimate over of MI's innings in Wednesday's game.

"Even in this match, the way he hit Mukesh Kumar over cover, then a small helicopter shot, and after that, another six. I mean, wow batting - 24 runs off eight balls. Terrific batting," he observed.

Naman Dhir changed the momentum of the game by smashing Mukesh Kumar for two fours and as many sixes off the last four balls of the 19th over. The right-handed batter has amassed 186 runs at a strike rate of 182.35 in nine innings in IPL 2025.

Ad

"He didn't play even a single scoop shot" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in MI's IPL 2025 win vs DC

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten half-century in MI's IPL 2025 clash against DC. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Suryakumar Yadav (73* off 43) for playing an uncharacteristic knock.

Ad

"Suryakumar Yadav said that his wife said that he had won everything but not the Player of the Match. He said - 'No problem, he would do it now.' He thrashed Dushmantha Chameera in the last over. This will be a very rare Suryakumar Yadav innings as he didn't play even a single scoop shot. It's not that balls were not being bowled there," he said (3:50).

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the unconventional batter adjusted his game to the conditions and ensured that he took MI to an above-par total.

"This pitch was difficult. The ball was coming slow after pitching. The pace wasn't there for the scoop shot to go for a six. So he needed to bat differently, where you try to play shots straight down the ground. He wasn't getting as many runs, but he played the waiting game. This was against Suryakumar Yadav's natural instinct, but he batted till the end," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also praised Suryakumar Yadav for scoring more than 25 runs for the 13th consecutive innings. He pointed out that India's Mr 360 is just the second player to do so in T20s, with Temba Bavuma being the other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More