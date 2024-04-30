"Cheerleaders should dance only for sixes, not for fours" - Varun Chakravarthy's witty take on his post about high scores amidst IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently made a humourous post on X about the number of high-scoring games happening in the IPL and the fours and sixes that are being hit for fun.

During the IPL 2024 match between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals in Delhi, SRH scored a mind-boggling 125 runs in the first six overs, breaking the record for the powerplay score.

Varun Chakravarthy had taken to X (formerly Twitter) and cheekily expressed his concern for the cheerleaders who had to dance after every four and six hit. He wrote:

"#SRHvsDC Give a break for the cheer leaders yaar... They are dancing nonstop for 6 overs!!!!🙄🙄🤣 #ipl #poorbowlers"

In the post-match presentation ceremony of the match between KKR and DC on Monday, Chakravarthy was asked about his post. Here's what he replied hilariously:

"That (high scores) fortunately or unfortunately has become the trend this year. I think they (cheerleaders) should dance only for the sixes, not for the fours (laughs)."

KKR themselves scored 261 in their IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings, who chased it down easily, giving further proof of just how tough the season has been for bowlers.

Varun Chakravarthy won Player of the Match against DC

Varun Chakravarthy ensured with his bowling that DC couldn't make their match against KKR a high-scoring affair. He picked up stunning figures of 3-16 and helped Kolkata restrict the Capitals to 153-9.

Here's what Chakravarthy said about his match-up against Rishabh Pant and the help in the surface:

"It was definitely holding a bit and as the game progressed it was turning more also.

"The first ball today (against Pant) when the catch was dropped, I thought it was a better ball and the ball that go him, in any other ground that might have gone for a six so cricket has become a game of slight margins I feel depends on the pitch too."

Chakravarthy dismissed Pant for the third time in the IPL, which was one of the defining moments in the game. KKR comfortably chased down the target in the 17th over with eight wickets in hand.

