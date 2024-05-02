"Chennai have a slight allergy that they won't bowl spin in the first 6 overs" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 win vs CSK

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) cause was helped by the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) late introduction of their spinners in their IPL 2024 clash in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK set PBKS a 163-run target after being asked to bat first. The visitors chased the below-par target down with seven wickets and 13 deliveries to spare to improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned the Chennai Super Kings for not using their spinners in the powerplay.

"Chennai have a slight allergy that they won't bowl spin in the first six overs, that they won't give the ball to a spinner until it gets wet. It was the same story. Deepak (Chahar) got injured in two balls. After that, Shardul (Thakur) came and (Richard) Gleeson picked up a wicket," he said (2:50).

The former India opener noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision allowed Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw to get set.

"Spin came later. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw were playing well till then. Prabhsimran Singh had gotten out. After that, honestly speaking, Chennai were chasing a shadow and they weren't going to catch it. (Shivam) Dube picked up a wicket in his first over but he conceded 14 runs, so he was stopped," Chopra added.

Ravindra Jadeja, the first spinner introduced, was given the ball in the seventh over. The Punjab Kings had reached 52/1 by then and the dew made the spinners' job even tougher.

"Whatever was happening was happening but things weren't going to change much because of that" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' easy win

Jonny Bairstow (right) and Rilee Rossouw stitched together a 64-run second-wicket partnership. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings cantered to an easy win despite the Chennai Super Kings trying multiple bowling options.

"Other bowlers were also made to bowl. Bairstow got out. Whatever was happening was happening but things weren't going to change much because of that. In the end, Punjab registered an easy seven-wicket win. Sam Curran and Shashank Singh were unbeaten and two good knocks from Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw," he observed (3:20).

The reputed commentator praised Sam Curran and company for their excellent tactics and bowling performance.

"The spin bowling and game plans were incredible and they played a perfect game overall. The last game was high-scoring, 260-plus, they chased it down. Here a 160-run game. They did a good job with bowling and the last time with batting. Punjab is still alive and kicking," Chopra stated.

Wednesday's win helped PBKS to climb into seventh position on the points table. Positive results in their remaining four games will give them a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

