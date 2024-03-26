Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and GT’s last matches in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

The two teams have locked horns on five occasions in the IPL since 2022. The Titans lead the head-to-head clash 3-2 against the Super Kings. The two teams last met in the IPL 2023 final, where CSK won by five wickets via the DLS method to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 214 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharshan starred with the bat, scoring 96 runs off 47 balls, including six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 54 (39), 39 (20) and 21 (12), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets for CSK, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja shared one apiece.

In response, CSK achieved the revised target in a last-ball thriller. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16) and Devon Conway (47 off 25) provided a promising start. Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu also cashed in with 27 (13) and 19 (8), respectively.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 32 (21) and 15 (6), respectively, to take the Super Kings past the finish line. Jadeja, in particular, smashed a six and a four when his side needed 10 runs off the last two deliveries.

Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the GT bowlers, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmed picked up two wickets.

CSK’s scorecard from their last IPL game

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the IPL 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

RCB posted 173/6 in their allotted 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a decent start by scoring 35 (23) and 21 (20), respectively. The Bengaluru-based franchise soon found themselves reeling at 78/5 as wickets continued to tumble. Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar departed after their respective ducks.

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB recover with a 95-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Rawat scored 48 off 25 deliveries, including three sixes and four boundaries. Karthik contributed an unbeaten 38 off 26, with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for CSK, finishing with excellent figures of 4/29, while Deepak Chahar dismissed Maxwell for a golden duck.

In response, Yash Dayal provided an early breakthrough by dismissing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for run-a-ball 15. Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 37 (15), 27 (19), and 22 (18).

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 34 (28) and 25 (17), respectively, to take the team past the finish line. CSK achieved the target with eight balls to spare.

Cameron Green starred with the ball for RCB, picking up two wickets, while Yash Dayal and Karn Sharma settled for one each.

GT’s scorecard from their last IPL game

A clinical all-round performance helped the Shubman Gill-led GT beat Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by six runs in a last-over thriller.

GT put up 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan and Gill starred with the bat, scoring 45 (39) and 31 (22), respectively. Rahul Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha, and Azmatullah Omarzai also came up with contributions of 22 (15), 19 (15), and 17 (11), respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the MI bowlers, returning with stunning figures of 3/14, while Gerald Coetzee bagged two wickets. Piyush Chawla foxed Gill with a googly.

In response, MI had the worst possible start as Omarzai sent back Ishan Kishan for a duck. Rohit Sharma then took the charge, scoring 43 off 29 deliveries, including one six and seven boundaries.

The Indian captain also shared a 77-run partnership with Dewald Brevis (46 off 38), but MI lost the plot, losing the game by six runs.

The visitors lost their last four wickets for just 18 runs. Mohit Sharma defended 19 runs off the last over, including two wickets – Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets apiece for GT.