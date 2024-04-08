Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and KKR's last matches in IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8).

CSK are coming off two consecutive losses following their two straight wins. Meanwhile, KKR registered a hat-trick of wins to kick-start their IPL 2024 season.

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the cash-rich IPL, with CSK leading the head-to-head tally 18-10 against KKR. In their previous outing, the Knight Riders beat the Super Kings by six wickets at the above-mentioned venue last year.

Batting first, the MS Dhoni-led side posted 144/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube starred with the bat, staying unbeaten on 48 runs off 34 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and one boundary. Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 30 (28) and 20 (24), respectively.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine bagged two wickets apiece for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur scalped one each.

In response, Nitish Rana's team achieved the target with nine balls to spare. Kolkata had a poor start as they were reduced to 33/3 but skipper Rana and Rinku's half-centuries guided them past the finish line.

Rana top scored with 57 off 44, including one maximum and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Rinku hit 54 off 43, smashing three sixes and four boundaries. The duo added a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Deepak Chahar was the only stand-out bowler for CSK, returning with figures of 3/27.

Watch the highlights below:

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

Chennai Super Kings lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in their last IPL game held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.

Asked to bat first, the Super Kings put up 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 24 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and two boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also chipped in with 35 (30), 31 (23), and 26 (22), respectively.

SRH captain Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Jaydev Unadkat shared one wicket each.

In response, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave a flying start to the Sunrisers, scoring 31 (24) and 37 (12), respectively. Sharma, in particular, provided a blistering start in an innings comprising four sixes and three boundaries to leave CSK in tatters. Aiden Markram top scored with 50 off 36, hitting six and four boundaries.

Moeen Ali emerged as the pick of the CSK bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/23, while Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana scalped one each.

Watch the Highlights below:

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs to complete a hat-trick of wins in the IPL in Vizag on April 3.

Opting to bat first, Shreyas Iyer and Co. posted the second-highest total in IPL history (272/7) in their allotted 20 overs, only behind SRH's 277/3 earlier this season.

Sunil Narine starred with the bat for the Knight Riders, smashing a quickfire 85 off 39 in an innings laced with seven sixes, and as many fours. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 54 (27), 41 (19) and 26 (8), respectively.

Anrich Nortje emerged as the pick of the DC bowlers, returning with three wickets but conceded 59 runs. Ishant Sharma also picked up two wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh bagged one apiece.

In response, the Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs. Captain Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored half-centuries but failed to take the team past the finish line as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Pant scored 55 off 25 with the help of five sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Stubbs hit 54 off 32, including four maximums and as many boundaries. The duo shared a 93-run partnership to help the team recover from 33/5.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for KKR, returning with three wickets each. Mitchell Starc also bagged two wickets, while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell picked up one apiece.