Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and RCB'slast match in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the contest on Friday, March 28. The two teams have locked horns 33 times in the past, with the Super Kings dominating the Royal Challengers by 21-11. One game didn’t yield a result.

However, RCB beat CSK by 27 runs when the two teams last locked horns in match 68 of IPL 2024. The match was of utmost significance as the Bengaluru-based franchise beat Chennai to qualify for the playoffs, while the Super Kings were disqualified from the race to the last four.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 218/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis provided a promising start, sharing a 78-run partnership for the first wicket. Du Plessis smashed a quickfire 54 off 39 balls. Kohli was equally impressive with 47 runs off 29 deliveries.

Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green also chipped in with 41 (23) and 38* (17), respectively. Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell provided the late surge, chipping with unbeaten knocks of 14 (6) and 16 (5), respectively.

Shardul Thakur emerged as the leading wicket-taker for CSK, returning with two wickets. Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande also bagged one wicket apiece.

IPL 2024 Match 68 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 191/7 in 20 overs. The Super Kings got off to a poor start as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell perished for a golden duck and 4 (6), respectively. Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings by scoring 61 (37) and 33 (22), respectively.

However, CSK lost four quick wickets in succession. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni scored 42* (22) and 25 (13), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line.

Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, bagging two wickets. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, and Cameron Green scalped one wicket each.

IPL 20254 Match 68 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their opening game of the IPL 2025 campaign.

Put in to bat first, the Knight Riders posted 174/8 in 20 overs. They lost Quinton de Kock for just four runs, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane led by example, along with Sunil Narine. The duo put on a 103-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahane top-scored with 56 runs off 31 balls, while Narine smashed 44 off 26. However, RCB made a good comeback with the ball by restricting KKR to a par total. Meanwhile, Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 30 off 22 balls.

Krunal Pandya emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers, returning with figures of 3/29. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets. Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, and Suyash Sharma scalped one wicket apiece.

IPL 2025 Match 1 scorecard.

In response, RCB achieved the target with 22 deliveries to spare. Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put up a 95-run partnership for the opening stand. Salt smashed a quickfire 56 off 31 balls, including two maximums and nine boundaries. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 59 off 36, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Rajat Patidar also chipped in with 34 off 16.

Liam Livingstone scored the winning runs, staying unbeaten on 15 off five balls. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Sunil Narine picked up one wicket each for the Knight Riders.

IPL 2025 Match 1 scorecard.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL match

CSK beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets to kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign on a promising note on Sunday, March 23.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted 155/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The batting unit failed to impress as the Super Kings reduced the visitors to 36/3 inside the powerplay overs.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with valuable 29 (26) and 31 (25), respectively. Later, Deepak Chahar scored a crucial 28* off 15 to take the team to a respectable total.

Noor Ahmed and Khaleel Ahmed shone on their CSK debut, returning with figures of 4/18 and 3/29, respectively. Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up one wicket apiece.

IPL 2025 Match 3 scorecard.

In response, five-time winners the Super Kings achieved the target with five balls to spare. The hosts lost Rahul Tripathi early, but Rachin Ravindra impressed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 65 off 45, hitting four maximums and two boundaries. The Kiwi all-rounder stayed till the end to take the Super Kings over the line.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad kept the momentum in CSK’s favor with 53 off 26, comprising three maximums and six boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 17 off 18.

IPL 2025 Match 3 scorecard.

Vignesh Puthur from Kerala emerged as the findout for MI in their opening game, finishing with stunning figures of 3/32. Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks also bagged one wicket each for the five-time champions.

