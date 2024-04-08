Chennai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday, April 8.

CSK had an excellent start to this year's IPL, winning the first two games. It seemed like they would defend their title quite convincingly but they lost the momentum. They lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the third game and it was followed by another loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways against another in-form side, Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR are among the two sides that are still unbeaten in IPL 2024. They have won all three games and are placed second in the standings with six points. The Knight Riders have functioned like a well-oiled unit and have beaten their opponents quite convincingly.

Both teams will be desperate to win the match and will come out all guns blazing. And, much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game on Friday evening. There will also be no cloud cover, meaning, an uninterrupted game will unfurl at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the southern part of India.

However, the temperature will be on the higher side, in the 31 degrees Celsius region. However, the actual feeling would be around 35 degrees Celsius due to the high humidity levels.

"I think his strongest suit is his ability to work hard" - KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Young KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed one and all in his IPL debut, smashing a quickfire half-century against Delhi Capitals. His knock has earned plaudits from all around the globe.

Kolkata's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who has seen Raghuvanshi grow as a cricketer from close quarters, attributed his success to hard work.

"I think his work ethic. I think his strongest suit is his ability to work hard. A lot of people talk about skill as something that's really important but what really matters is the willingness to work hard. Because that is the sort of talent that not everyone possesses," Nayar told reporters.

