Chepauk crowd roars as MS Dhoni comes out to bat after dreadful mix-up ends in Ravindra Jadeja's run out in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' talismanic wicketkeeper batter, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, received an arousing reception as he walked out to bat for the side in their season opener against Mumbai Indians. He faced two deliveries, but couldn't score a run, as CSK secured a four-wicket win.

Prior to his arrival, Rachin Ravindra (65*) and Ravindra Jadeja (17) had added 36 runs for the sixth wicket. On the fourth delivery of the penultimate over, Rachin and Jadeja looked to pick up a single, but due to some miscommunication, found themselves at the same end. The bails were whipped off and after a review, Jadeja was adjudged run out.

Jadeja was the sixth wicket to fall and was replaced in the middle by Dhoni. Nicknamed "Thala", the 43-year-old walked out to bat and faced Naman Dhir, who was bowling the 19th over. On Dhoni's entry, the Chepauk crowd rose to its feet and gave its hero a raucous welcome to the middle. Take a look at his entry below:

MS Dhoni faced only two deliveries in the middle. The talismanic wicketkeeper batter walked out to bat when four runs were needed off eight deliveries and negotiated the last two deliveries of the 19th over without picking up a run.

Rachin Ravindra carries his bat till the end as CSK beat MI by four wickets in their IPL 2025 opener

Rachin Ravindra scored 65 runs in 45 balls leading CSK to their first win of the season - Source: Getty

Chasing 156 for a win, Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) opened alongside Rahul Tripathi. The latter was dismissed early on and was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26). The duo put-on 67 runs for the second wicket.

After Gaikwad's dismissal, MI picked wickets at regular intervals, but Rachin remained unbeaten until the end and finished the chase with a six, helping CSK win by four wickets.

For his four wickets earlier in the innings, Noor Ahmad won the Player of the Match award on his CSK debut. Chennai Super Kings have a few days off before they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 28.

