"Choking against SRH in important matches is in RCB's blood"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's win vs RCB in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the 65th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 23. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the encounter. As a result, RCB slipped to the third position in the points table, with 17 points from 13 games.

SRH batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored a massive total of 231 for six in 20 overs. It came courtesy of a splendid knock of 94* (48) from Ishan Kishan. Abhishek Sharma (34), Heinrich Klaasen (24), and Aniket Verma (26) chipped in with handy contributions. Romario Shepherd scalped two wickets for RCB during his two-over spell after conceding 14 runs.

Phil Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (43) set a good platform for RCB in the steep chase with an 80-run opening partnership in seven overs. The middle-order batters then took their side to a decent position of 173/3 in 15.3 overs. However, the RCB batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards as they lost seven wickets after adding only 16 more runs to their tally.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between SRH and RCB entertained the fans on Friday night. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Choking against SRH in important matches is in RCB's blood," an X post read.

"A little late in the season but good all-round showing"- Pat Cummins after SRH's victory against RCB in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reviewed his team's performance after the win against RCB, saying:

"A little late in the season but good all round showing to win the match. We have got some genuine sixth bowling option now in IPL. With Nitish bowling. Abhishek keeps telling me he is a very a good option. Ishan got us to that 230 rather than the 200."

"We misread the wicket actually, we thought it was a 170 wicket and then the guys said no it's a great pitch and we had to change our plans. It's all about the process, when someone hits a six, you just change it the next delivery. Eshan Malinga has got plenty of tools and he has been really great this season in IPL," Cummins added.

What were some of the defining moments during this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

