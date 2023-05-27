"Chris Jordan was getting hit and then he hit his own guy" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 loss to Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Chris Jordan inadvertently hitting Ishan Kishan in his eye compromised the Mumbai Indians' (MI) run chase in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Titans set MI a 234-run target after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The five-time champions were then bowled out for 171 to lose the game by 62 runs and bow out of the tournament.

While reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' chase, Chopra opined that Kishan's concussion-related unavailability was a huge blow to their chances, saying:

"When we talk about the run chase, another problem was that Ishan Kishan got injured. Chris Jordan was getting hit and then he hit his own guy. Ishan Kishan had a concussion and didn't come to bat."

The former Indian batter pointed out that both Mumbai Indians openers were dismissed cheaply, elaborating:

"Nehal Wadhera came to open and got out in the first over. Rohit Sharma has a stat that is not flattering at all. If you see his playoff numbers, barring finals, there are a lot of games, but the average is actually in single digits and it was a single-digit score in this match as well."

Rohit Sharma and Nehal Wadhera managed only eight and four runs respectively. Vishnu Vinod, who came in as Kishan's concussion substitute, batted at No. 6 and contributed just five runs.

"He was very good while he lasted" - Aakash Chopra lauds Tilak Varma's knock for the Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma smoked 43 runs off just 14 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Tilak Varma for keeping the Mumbai Indians in the game with his belligerent knock, stating:

"Tilak Varma actually came and hit a little. He was very good while he lasted but one too many. Rashid Khan dismissed him. Cameron Green got injured, he came back and was playing well, and Joshua Little dismissed him."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that the match was virtually done and dusted once Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed, saying:

"Suryakumar Yadav - he is absolutely brilliant. He is in a different league. They were alive till the time he was there but as soon as Surya got out, they were eclipsed. There was no chance after that."

Suryakumar smashed a 38-ball 61 with the help of seven fours and two sixes. Once he was dismissed, MI lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs, with Mohit Sharma (5/10) running through their lower order.

