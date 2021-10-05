IPL 2021: "We see a guy like Chetan Sakariya getting picked to play for India" - Chris Morris lauds RR's policy to back youngsters 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has heaped praise on the franchise's tradition of backing young players. RR currently have a few up-and-coming youngsters like Kartik Tyagi, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Chetan Sakariya.

Despite their struggles in the last few editions, RR have stuck to their approach of promoting youngsters. Over the years, the franchise have acted as a platform for many promising players.

Chris Morris cited the example of left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, who made his debut for the Indian national team on the back of his performances for RR in the first leg of the 2021 IPL. While speaking to the Khaleej Times, Morris said:

"The way I look as a coaching staff or an IPL franchise, end of the day yes here we are to win the cricket matches and we want to win the IPL. That’s what we are here for.

"But as a coach and as a team, this is how we feel I think, most of us is that when we see a guy like Chetan Sakariya getting picked to play for India, for us, that is the most satisfying feeling in the world because you know you watch this youngster, first of all, about the vagaries of time in his personal life. But you watch this guy who’s come into the squad as a young man and he’s developed in the first half of the IPL and he’s got himself an international call-up."

As far as Morris, the IPL's most expensive player, is concerned, he has picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing editions so far.

Sanju Samson is one of the most talented batters I’ve ever seen: Morris

The Royals made a bold move by releasing Steve Smith and appointing Sanju Samson as the captain of the side. While they have been inconsistent, Morris has nothing but praise for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The South African labeled Samson one of the most gifted batters he has seen and put his lack of international cricket down to talent in the Indian cricket team. He also praised Samson for having a calm head and praised his leadership.

Also Read

Morris said:

"No one’s ever doubting Sanju’s talent. Sanju is a seriously good player. I think that the problem is that he’s competing with some seriously good international batsmen. It is one of those things. I’ve got no doubt that Sanju will play many games for India in the future. He’s one of the most talented batters I’ve ever seen, one of the calmest heads I’ve ever seen. And he’s just in general, a good person. If he just keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll keep knocking on that door."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava