"Collecting plants for his garden" - Fans hail Josh Hazlewood for match-winning spell of 4/33 in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood led the side to a thrilling win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with an incredible bowling performance on April 24. Defending a massive 205, RCB looked optimistic about winning their first home game of the season after three consecutive losses.

However, RR got off to a magnificent start at 72/1 in 5.4 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 49 from 18 deliveries. Hazlewood immediately removed the young opener one run short of his half-century for his first wicket.

Yet, RR kept themselves ahead in the run chase through purposeful batting, reaching 160/4 in 16 overs. With only 46 needed off the final four overs, Hazlewood struck back to remove the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer in the 17th over, conceding only six runs.

However, RR got ahead again with a 22-run 18th over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reducing the equation to 18 from 12 balls. Hazlewood then bowled a remarkable 19th over, conceding only a solitary run and picking up two vital wickets.

He finished with outstanding figures of 4/33 in four overs, helping RCB secure an 11-run win.

Fans on X showered praise on Hazlewood for a sensational bowling performance, saying:

"Josh Hazlewood collecting plants for his garden."

Other fans chimed in and continued praising Hazelwood, saying:

"Josh hazlewood he is the best bowler in this generation well bowl today."

"Josh Hazlewood...you beauty. God mode this is," tweeted a fan.

"Credit goes to the one n only GOAT Hazlewood," a fan said.

"Knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood revealed his plans of hitting the hard length on the relatively two-paced Chinnaswamy pitch after RCB's win over RR. The 34-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

Hazlewood also climbed to the joint-top spot on the Purple Cap leaderboard with 16 wickets at an average of 17.18 and an economy of 8.37 in nine outings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation about his plans, Hazlewood said (Via Cricbuzz):

"First of all was sticking to your strengths. Knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket, mixing it up with the odd yorker, the slower balls and the order in which to bowl them was the way to go. The bounce is quite steep here throughout the whole tournament, getting that score was phenomenal. I feel that was well-above par and the guys did a really great job."

The win propelled RCB to third on the points table with 12 points in six matches. Their next outing is against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 27.

