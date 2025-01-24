"Come out and hit them straight" - When MS Dhoni advised CSK opener on tackling spinners in the IPL

In 2022, Devon Conway, who was playing in his debut IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings, opened about MS Dhoni's advice, which helped him tackle the slower bowlers. The former Indian and CSK captain has always been known for guiding players in the park, setting fields, and often advising the bowlers on what areas to bowl.

Conway played seven games for CSK in 2022, scoring 252 runs at an average of 42. Although the team had a very poor season, finishing ninth in the points table, Conway was a positive for the then four-time champions.

Conway's highest score that season (87 against Delhi Capitals) proved to be a crucial knock for the Super Kings as they registered a much-needed win. Following the knock, Conway told Star Sports that Dhoni helped him tackle the threat of spinners. He said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I have got to give credit to MS tonight. In the last game, I swept quite a lot, and I unfortunately got out playing the sweep. And he said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight. So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.' So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do."

Conway's knock helped CSK score 208/6 in that game. The bowlers then skittled Delhi Capitals for 117 runs, helping them register a 91-run win. For his knock of 87 off 49, Conway was named the player of the match.

Devon Conway will turn up for the Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2025

After missing the tournament last year due to an injury, Devon Conway was released by Chennai Super Kings before the five-time champions acquired the player in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. CSK were involved in a fierce bidding war with Punjab Kings, with the Chennai-based franchise snapping him up for ₹6.25 crores in the auction.

Devon Conway has an impressive IPL record and will be looking to better his numbers this year. Playing for CSK in the league, he has scored 924 runs in 23 matches and had a formidable pairing upfront with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

