“Come on yaar, let’s grow out of this” - R Ashwin slams commentators for glorifying Jitesh Sharma run-out in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged commentators to normalise run-outs at the non-striker's end and disassociate them with the 'Spirit of Cricket' following Jitesh Sharma's controversial potential dismissal.

Ad

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter was outside the crease when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi dislodged the bails during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

The wrist spinner launched an official appeal after affecting the dismissal, informing the umpire of the same, and not terming it as a warning to the batter. LSG captain, Rishabh Pant, however, withdrew the appeal shortly after.

Ad

Trending

The commentators hailed Pant's decision, which was highlighted as an act of sportsmanship. Ashwin, however, disagreed with the members who were on-air, and urged everyone to get along with the times, especially now that run-outs at the non-striker's end are a legal dismissal just like other means of getting a wicket.

"Bowler attempted a run out, the umpire gave it not out, everything is alright until now. Just another day at the office. But then, the commentators went, 'Rishabh Pant has withdrawn the appeal. What an amazing act of sportsmanship'. Come on yaar, let's grow out of this," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"Just think that Digvesh Rathi is your son. His captain, in a way, criticised his decision in front of crores of people. A captain's job is to actually back the player, a captain's job is to not to make a bowler feel small," he added.

Jitesh Sharma went on to hit an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls at a strike rate of 257.58 to confirm RCB's place in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. The three-time finalists are set to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

"If there is an opportunity, I will run a batter at the non-striker's end" - R Ashwin

R Ashwin was the figure who brought the non-striker end run outs into the limelight after dismissing Jos Buttler in an unorthodox fashion during an IPL 2019 clash between the Kings XI Punjab (now renamed to Punjab Kings) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Ad

Ashwin recalled how the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting asked him not to run out batters at the non-striker's end.

"Shreyas Iyer and I had a talk, it was a match between the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals, I was the captain of Punjab. So, he said that, 'We will not run any body out at the non-striker's end. Will you hold your end of the bargain?', and I replied, 'No, if there is an opportunity, I will run a batter at the non-striker's end," Ashwin recalled.

Ad

"Then when I went to the Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting told me that we would not like to run out anybody at the non-striker's end, and we want you to follow it. So, I said okay," he added.

During his stint with the Delhi Capitals, R Ashwin came close to running out Aaron Finch at the non-striker's end during an IPL 2020 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But instead of removing the bails, he simply issued a warning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More