"Cometh the hour, cometh the Rohit"- Aakash Chopra feels MI skipper has to score big against RCB in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Mumbai Indians (MI) will need skipper Rohit Sharma firing on all cylinders on Saturday in what could be a season-defining game for them against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In three games this season, Rohit has scored just 54 runs at a modest strike rate of 110.20 and has failed to get MI off to a flying start. Chopra believes the game against RCB will be an acid test for Rohit the batter.

He also reckons the 34-year-old will have to deliver if he wants to keep his team's hopes of making the playoffs alive. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Rohit Sharma's poor form:

"Cometh the hour, cometh the Rohit. This is your time. If you don't score runs even in this game, then it will be almost written in stone that Mumbai won't qualify for playoffs this year. This will mean that you yourself have finished your chances of qualifying. Without Rohit scoring runs, it (qualification) is simply not possible."

Maxwell will score below 20 against MI: Aakash Chopra

RCB will definitely be buoyed by the potential comeback of Glenn Maxwell as the all-rounder is available for selection against MI. However, Aakash Chopra has predicted that the hard-hitting Aussie won't cross the 20-run mark against Mumbai.

The 44-year-old feels MI skipper Rohit will have his match-ups ready against Maxwell. He went on to say it will be difficult for the swashbuckling all-rounder to counter bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah. Aakash Chopra stated:

"I think Maxwell will get dismissed at a score below 20. The only bowlers who will bowl to him will be Bumrah, Tymal Mills or Murugan Ashwin. Maybe Riley Meredith too if he plays in place of Daniel Sams."

Rohit Sharma has played some crucial knocks against RCB, especially when his side has been in deep trouble. This could just be the game where the 34-year-old turns his season around.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar