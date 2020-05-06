'Coming out to bat in the Super Over for India is one of my greatest achievements,' says Indian Cricket Team star Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson (R) partnered Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli in the Super Over

Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson recently walked down the memory lane and reminisced the moment when he came out to bat during a Super Over against New Zealand.

The Indian team toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series back in January this year and in the fourth game of the series, Samson was given an opportunity at the top of the order.

The youngster got off to a good start and collected his first six off Scott Kuggeleijn's bowling, but went for one shot too many early on and was removed for a 5-ball 8. The match went into the Super Over and the Indian team needed to chase down a 14-run target.

A six and a four from KL Rahul got India off to a blazing start, but the stylish opener was sent back on the third ball. In walked Samson to join Kohli, but the Indian skipper finished off the chase with a brace and a four from the next two balls.

Although Samson did not face a single ball in the Super Over, the Kerala-based cricketer spoke about how walking out to bat for the Indian cricket team in that situation was a personal achievement.

"When you're involved with the greatest cricket team and when you are surrounded by the greatest players like Virat bhai, Rohit bhai, they consider you as a very good batsman and they trust you. Even though I did not play a ball in the Super Over, It was a great achievement that they trusted my ability to win a match for the team, that was a great moment for me," said Samson in a candid chat with Rajasthan Royals teammate, Ish Sodhi.

"Competition in the Indian cricket team is very high"

Having made his Indian cricket team debut against Zimbabwe back in 2015, Samson has played four T20Is for the national side and has been in and out of the Indian squad.

However, in the Indian Premier League, Samson has managed to put up some memorable knocks for the Rajasthan Royals that have propelled his chances of making the Indian team.

And, the 25-year-old is not stopping anywhere in his path to take up the challenge of remaining consistent to make the Indian national team.

"I have the motivation to represent my country. The competition and challenge is very high. Everyone is scoring, but you need to keep your standards high and be one of them (players who win matches) and keep training hard," Samson added.