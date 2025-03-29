Complete chaos as Rahul Tewatia is run out for a diamond duck; both batters end up at one end in GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was out in comical fashion during the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Hardik Pandya effected a stunning direct hit to catch the left-handed batter short of the crease at the non-striker's end for a diamond duck.

The dismissal occurred in the 19th over of the innings sent down by Deepak Chahar. Sherfane Rutherford, who was on strike, plundered a ground shot to mid-off. Pandya hit at the stumps at the bowler's end, but Tewatia failed to get back to the crease, having taken a fair bit of headstart for a run. Replays showed that the all-rounder had just failed to make it back in time.

Watch the video below of Rahul Tewatia's run-out:

The 31-year-old was also run out in the previous IPL match against the Punjab Kings. He was backing up too far at the non-striker's end, and Arshdeep Singh stuck his hand out.

Sherfane Rutherford followed Rahul Tewatia back in the pavilion in the very next ball

Sherfane Rutherford. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Deepak Chahar managed to get rid of the dangerous Rutherford in the very next delivery. The West Indian hard-hitter holed out to deep extra cover, where Mitchell Santner took a simple catch. The hosts still managed to post an imposing 196 on the board as they hope to get their first win of the edition.

The Titans, who were asked to bat by the visiting side, had already got off to a strong start. B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill stitched a 78-run opening stand in 10.1 overs. Sai Sudharsan continued his good form from the last game when he hammered a 41-ball 74 and top-scored again with 63. Gill (38) and Jos Buttler (39) played useful hands. Pandya was also the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians with figures of 4-0-29-2.

Mumbai had lost their opening game of the tournament to the Chennai Super Kings, while Gujarat had been defeated by the Punjab Kings.

