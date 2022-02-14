RR Auction 2022: Full list of players in Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had an interesting final session on day two of the IPL 2022 auction, as they bought a host of overseas players. Overall, the franchise accumulated 24 players, including eight overseas. However, they still have Rs 0.95 crore available.

Rajasthan Royals spent the most on Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna, dishing out Rs 10 crore for his services. Amongst overseas players, Shimron Hetmyer emerged the most expensive for them, with RR spending Rs 8.5 crore for him. The inaugural IPL champions invested heavily in Indian players.

Player Price in INR

Shubham Garhwal - 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - 20 lakh

Tejas Baroka - 20 lakh

Dhruv Jurel - 20 lakh

Kuldeep Sen - 20 lakh

Anunay Singh - 20 lakh

KC Cariappa - 30 lakh

Karn Sharma - 50 lakh

Daryl Mitchell - 75 lakh

Obed McCoy - 75 lakh

Rassie van der Dussen - 1.00 crore

Karun Nair - 1.40 crore

James Neesham - 1.50 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile - 2.00 crore

Navdeep Saini - 2.60 crore

Riyan Parag - 3.80 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin - 5.00 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - 6.50 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - 7.75 crore

Trent Boult - 8.00 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - 8.50 crore

Prasidh Krishna - 10.00 crore

Rajasthan Royals also frenetically bid for their former speedster Jofra Archer on day two, along with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Mumbai Indians had the final say on the England paceman.

Nevertheless, the inaugural IPL champions seem to have all their bases covered. They have two penetrative spin bowlers in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini comprise potent pace bowling options, while Hetmyer is a powerful finisher.

Other players like Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham and Obed McCoy could be good backups.

Complete list of players of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Daryl Mithcell, Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen, Karn Sharma, Anunay Singh, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin.

