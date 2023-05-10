"Could have finished 6 balls earlier"- Murali Kartik heaps praise on MI's Suryakumar Yadav after incredible 83 vs RCB

Former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik was mesmerized with the way Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) carted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers all around the park. He scored 83 runs off just 35 balls as MI chased down 200 runs with as many as 3.3 overs to spare.

Kartik shed light on how well SKY applied himself at the crease and played some extraordinary shots, toying with the RCB bowlers and their field placements.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, here's what Murali Kartik had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's carnage:

"He is a freak of nature, some of the shots that he plays as the areas that he accesses is just mind-blowing. Some were saying he is not looking keen to take doubles. Why should he when he is capable of playing like that. I am disappointed though, could have finished 6 balls earlier (laughs)."

He further added:

"There are some players, when they play some shots you just scratch your heads thinking 'how did he do that?'. It's almost as if he knows what exactly the bowler is going to bowl even before the ball is delivered. Once he is set, it is almost impossible to contain him. He toys with you, he almost teases you."

Ishan Kishan smashed Siraj, Hazlewood like small kids: Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik also lauded Ishan Kishan for the rollicking start that he provided to the Mumbai Indians in the powerplay. He smashed the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood and didn't let them settle to a particular line and length.

On this, Kartik stated:

"When you say Siraj and Hazlewood, you say two world-class pacers. But they were smashed like small kids by Ishan Kishan. Although Rohit didn't make runs later, he just stepped out and smashed a boundary first ball. They had already made their mind to be aggressive."

The Mumbai Indians will now host the Gujarat Titans in a crunch game on Friday.

