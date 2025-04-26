Covers fly into the stands as rain halts play in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Rain interrupted the action between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, April 26. The game was being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Batting first, PBKS had posted a total of 201/4 on the board from their 20 overs. They were propelled by fiery knocks from openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Priyansh scored 69 off 35 while Prabhsimran made 83 off 49 balls.
KKR were only one over into the chase, at 7/0 after an over, when it began to pour down with strong winds. While covers were brought on to cover the ground, the ground staff found it difficult to control the big sheets, given the amount of wind around.
Some covers even flew into the stands due to the heavy winds at one point. Below are the pictures of it, posted by a user on X (Twitter) -
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine were the two batters out in the middle for KKR, who had to walk off along with the other players and umpires.
KKR and PBKS share a point as game gets called off
It appeared that play would resume at one point with a few players doing some warm-ups and taking throwdowns. However, the rain was back at the Eden Gardens and was there to stay.
Unfortunately, it continued to pour down, and eventually, the game had to be called off with no further hope of any play being possible. As a result, both sides shared a point each, with no result coming from the game.
Both teams would be disappointed, with KKR being more upset about not getting a full game in particular. With just three wins and six points before the start of this match, they were desperate for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Kolkata now have seven points and are placed seventh on the table. Meanwhile, PBKS would have fancied themselves to win this game, but moved into the top four. However, they now have five wins and 11 points. They remain behind Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who all have 12 points each.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS