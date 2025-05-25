"Credit khud chal ke aata hai Thala ke paas"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's victory vs PBKS in IPL 2025 ahead of playoffs

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 66th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As a result, DC ended up with 15 points from 14 games at the end of their season.

PBKS notched up a daunting total of 206 for eight in 20 overs after being invited to bat first in the contest by DC captain Faf du Plessis. Shreyas Iyer (53) top-scored with a sensible half-century, while Marcus Stoinis (44*), Josh Inglis (32), and Prabhsimran Singh (28) chipped in with decent contributions to support their skipper. Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets for 33 in his four-over spell for DC.

A collective batting effort helped DC reach 208/4 in 19.3 overs and win the match by six wickets. Uncapped Indian middle-order Sameer Rizvi starred for them in the steep chase with an impactful knock of 58* (25).

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR kept the fans engaged on Saturday night. They shared their reactions through hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Credits leni nahi padhti hai. Credit khud chal ke aata hai Thala ke paas," an X post read.

"A great learning for the boys overall"- PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer after loss vs DC in IPL 2025 match in Jaipur

At the post-match presentation, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer reviewed his team's performance in the loss against DC, saying:

"I felt it was a fantastic score on the board, and there was good bounce on this surface, and I felt we were above par. Once we read the wicket, we knew we were going to bowl hard lengths, but went overboard. A great learning for the boys overall."

"It is bigger than the Premier League, every team is equally poised. You see to it that you aren't dwelling too much on what is happening today. We have to go back to the drawing board, see where we went wrong, and come in with a strong set of plans. Finger should be fine for the next game," Iyer continued.

What were some of the defining moments during this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

