Cricket Australia issues statement as PSL & IPL 2025 matches get cancelled amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions 

Cricket Australia (CA) have issued a statement in light of the tense situation at the India-Pakistan border, affecting matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Initially, all the remaining PSL 2025 matches were moved to Karachi, before being shifted altogether to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will learn its fate soon after the clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday, May 8. The floodlights at the venue were shut down as fans were asked to evacuate from the venue.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) had issued a statement earlier, where it was mentioned that they are monitoring the situation closely while assuring the safety of their players. Cricket Australia (CA) have also followed suit, with a plethora of members from their nation involved across both leagues as part of squads or coaching staff.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region," CA said in a statement on Friday (May 9) morning.

"They are quite comfortable. Everyone in the league is comfortable. The safety and security of every player – be it a local player or a foreigner – every match official and every fan is important for us. We have the clearance of every single authority," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia (via cricket.com.au)

A total of 19 Australians are currently involved in IPL 2025, ranging from high-profile players like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, to recent replacement signing Mitchell Owen.

BCCI and IPL bodies to announce fate of IPL 2025 soon

The BCCI and IPL bodies were reportedly involved in an emergency meeting right after the match in Dharamsala was called off. Although no official announcement regarding the remainder of the competition has been made yet, a call will be made soon after taking all possible options and the current situation into account.

As per the authorities, the scheduled clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 9, is expected to go ahead.

