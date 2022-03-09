Cricket fraternity extends warm wishes to Parthiv Patel on his 37th birthday

The cricket community extended warm wishes to former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel as he turned 37 on Wednesday. The Gujarat player retired from all forms of cricket in December of 2020 after an 18-year career.

Making his international debut for India in 2002, Patel played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20I games. He scored 934 runs in Tests, 736 runs in ODI format, and 36 runs in the shortest format. 95 is Patel's highest international score, which came in an ODI against England in 2011 while opening the batting.

Parthiv's former teammates and cricketing friends were quick to wish him a happy birthday through their official social media handles. Harbhajan Singh led the wishes by posting a special message to his former Indian teammate.

Akshar Patel @akshar2026

May God bless you with an year filled with joy, happiness, success and good health 🤗 Happy Birthday youngster @parthiv9

Wishing my dear friend and fellow southpaw @parthiv9 a very happy birthday! Have a good one brother :)

Wish you a very happy birthday PP @parthiv9 , have a great day and don't forget my share of the cake #cricket

"I think it will be Rahul and Rohit at the World Cup"- Parthiv Patel predicts India's opening pair for 2022 T20 World Cup

Patel recently predicted that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would be India's opening pair for the 2022 T20 World Cup even though Ishan Kishan has shown some promise in the opening position.

The 37-year-old revealed that he wouldn't mind if Ishan Kishan gets the opportunity. However, considering the pedigree and experience of Rahul and Rohit, Kishan's chances look slim, according to Patel. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Patel said:

“KL Rahul is a long-term opening option for me. When Rahul returns to the team, I think he will open the innings with Rohit. Personally, I feel he will open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan is not a bad option when he is in rhythm. When he is in the right mind space, he allows Rohit to take a bit of time. But I think it will be Rahul and Rohit at the World Cup.”

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav

KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma last 5 T20i partnerships.

140, 70, 86, 50 and 117.



Missing this damn duo so badly!



KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma last 5 T20i partnerships.

140, 70, 86, 50 and 117.

Patel is currently working as a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL.

