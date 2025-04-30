"Cricket has given you a second chance, but you are not making the most of it" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair after DC's IPL 2025 loss vs KKR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Karun Nair has failed to make the most of his chances in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter played a swashbuckling 89-run knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in his first hit this season, but hasn't made a significant contribution thereafter.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set DC a 205-run target in Match 48 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. Nair managed 15 runs off 13 deliveries in the chase as the hosts were restricted to 190/9, losing the game by 14 runs.

Reflecting on DC's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Nair hasn't grabbed his chances in IPL 2025.

"The start wasn't good. You (KKR) played Anukul Roy for Faf du Plessis. He didn't trap Faf but dismissed Abishek Porel. Vaibhav Arora got Karun Nair out, and I ask a question. Cricket has given you a second chance, but you are not making the most of it," he said (9:40).

While highlighting that the Vidarbha batter hasn't converted his starts into substantial efforts, the cricketer-turned-commentator chose KL Rahul's run-out as the game-defining moment before Tristan Stubbs and Faf du Plessis' dismissals virtually sealed the game in KKR's favor.

"You have played one good knock and affected one or two good run-outs, and shown a few glimpses that you can actually go on, but big knocks are not coming, and you are batting at the top of the order. You are getting a chance to bat at No. 3. Then Rahul's run-out. I think that was the game-changing moment. When Faf and Stubbs got out, I thought this game was over," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul (7 off 5) was found short of the crease by a direct hit from Sunil Narine after Karun Nair was trapped lbw by Vaibhav Arora. Axar Patel (43 off 23) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 45) then added 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Narine dismissed Axar, Stubbs (1 off 3) and Du Plessis in quick succession to alter the course of the game.

"You didn't show spin at all in the first 6 overs" - Aakash Chopra questions DC's tactics in IPL 2025 loss vs KKR

Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave KKR a flying start in their IPL 2025 clash against DC. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on DC's bowling in their IPL 2025 clash against KKR, Aakash Chopra questioned Axar Patel for not using the spinners in the first six overs.

"You decided to bowl after winning the toss. Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz started to thrash you, and you didn't show spin at all in the first six overs. You don't bring the spinners, and that, in my opinion, was a mistake. If you had brought spinners, there would have been chances to pick up wickets. You got wickets, but it was a little too late," he said in the same video.

The analyst added that the late introduction of spin ensured Kuldeep Yadav couldn't bowl his entire quota of overs.

"Not getting Kuldeep to bowl his full quota of overs - big decision to make. (Mitchell) Starc had one over left last time, and this time it was Kuldeep. So there is a question for sure, as you didn't show spin in the first six overs, and then bowled 10 consecutive overs of spin, where you have Vipraj (Malik), Axar and Kuldeep. So how will you get them to bowl all their overs?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that cracks are showing up in the Delhi Capitals lineup and opined that they are unlikely to finish in the top two after the IPL 2025 league phase. He added that qualification for the playoffs might also be difficult as they will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians in their final three league games.

About the author Kartik Iyer



