IPL 2021: CSK begin preparation for second leg at the ICC Academy in Dubai 

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the first team to assemble in the UAE and start training for the second leg of the IPL. CSK will resume its campaign against familiar foes Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19.

The franchise arrived in the UAE more than a month ahead of their slated tournament restart, keeping in mind their abysmal campaign in the Middle East last year. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history during IPL 2020 and were looking at a potential eighth-place finish. A late flurry of results, however, helped them finish fifth in the table.

After touching down in the Middle East, the team spent six days in quarantine at their hotel in Dubai. Following the culmination of the quarantine period, the squad got together for the first time on the field and ramped up their preparations for the rest of the tournament.

CSK shared an image of skipper MS Dhoni, who will be seen in action for the first time since the tournament was suspended. He was seen with his kit bag and his bats, which have the number 7 mentioned on the side.

CSK are second in the IPL 2021 points table

In a series of stories posted on the franchise's official Instagram handle, the CSK players were seen sweating it out in the nets, and were in good spirits as well. Dhoni was also seen discussing something with Suresh Raina. The duo recently marked the one-year anniversary of their international retirement.

Batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa got into the groove in the nets. Suresh Raina also managed to connect his trademark lofty shot under the lights against a spinner to cap off a good session.

After marking his debut in international cricket during the recent tour of Sri Lanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in good touch in the CSK nets. The franchise's Instagram handle posted a short clip of Gaikwad playing a fantastic pull short off a short pitched delivery.

CSK endured a good start to their IPL 2021 campaign with their only losses so far coming against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The franchise are currently placed second in the points table with 10 points to their name, having played a game less than league leaders Delhi Capitals (12 points).

