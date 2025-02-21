CSK captain hits the nets ahead of IPL 2025 season [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has begun his training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The five-time champions will start their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be leading the side this season, was seen hitting the nets at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune ahead of the new season in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's the video:

The CSK skipper has been out of the Indian team but has actively participated in domestic cricket off late, turning out for his state team Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy.

He had a successful IPL 2024 season with the bat. The right-hander scored 583 runs from 14 games at an average of 53.00 and a strike-rate of 141.16 with a hundred and four half-centuries.

CSK will hope to bounce back after a disappointing end to the 2024 season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to make the playoffs last season, missing out narrowly. They finished fifth on the table after the league stage with seven wins and as many defeats from 14 games, gathering 14 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who also finished with 14 points, took the fourth spot due to a better net run-rate compared to CSK. Interestingly, Chennai lost their final league stage game against RCB, which saw them crash out.

They are among the most successful franchises in the history of the IPL, having won the trophy five times. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team will be keen to turn the tables around and put in a better performance this season.

Gaikwad has been a key performer for the franchise over the years. He has played 66 IPL games for Chennai and has scored 2380 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike-rate of 136.86. The right-hander also has two hundreds and 18 half-centuries to his name with a top score of an unbeaten 108.

He will be eager to replicate his performance from the last season and help his team go the distance come IPL 2025.

