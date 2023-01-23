CSK, GT show no interest in purchasing WIPL teams in technical bids: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are reportedly said to have shown no interest in purchasing a team in the inaugural season of the Women's IPL (WIPL).

On Monday, January 23, business groups that purchased the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document for the WIPL teams submitted their technical bids in the process of claiming ownership of the five teams.

However, technical bids won't determine the final results, as the process has to be followed by the final bids that will take place on Wednesday, January 25.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, a total of six IPL franchises, who own a team in the men's IPL, have submitted technical bids with the intention of extending their force in WIPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the confirmed sides to show interest in a WIPL team.

Meanwhile, there was no clarity on whether Punjab Kings (PBKS) were in or out of the process.

CSK says strategic business call to not look for WIPL team: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants were the third franchise, along with CSK and GT, to opt against the purchase of a team in the WIPL.

The report claimed that CSK took it as a strategic business call and the Titans, who are the defending champions of IPL 2022, wanted to completely focus on their men's team.

The business giants, who also don't own a men's IPL team, have also put their efforts into bagging a deal in the WIPL. More than 20 parties with no stake in the existing IPL franchises have purchased the ITT document.

The list was highlighted by the presence of Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Sriram Group, and Haldiram, all of which have formally expressed interest in the technical bid process.

On January 25, the BCCI will take one day of the assessment process to shortlist the number of parties eligible for financial bidding.

