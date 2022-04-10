IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming admits CSK has to improve in all three departments to turn things around

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his team faces grave concerns in all three departments of their game, following their fourth loss in IPL 2022. The former CSK opener also lamented the lack of pressure exerted from them on the opposition.

The defending champions crashed to their fourth straight loss, making it their worst start in the tournament's history. On Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja and Co. lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets as the latter chased down a modest 155 with over two overs to spare.

Stephen Fleming candidly stated that Chennai must improve in all departments to stay alive in the tournament. He felt that while Hyderabad outplayed them, there remain issues around player availability. The former Kiwi skipper stated, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think it's clear. Batting, bowling and fielding is what we need to work on. And moving forward we improve batting, bowling, and fielding. We were well outplayed today. We're sort of learning. We've got some issues around player availability, and in some areas a little bit underpowered, that we are just looking for players to step up."

The 49-year-old observed that a string of losses have left the squad with plenty of self-doubt. He continued:

"And we haven't had any evidence that sort of helps the belief. We are not winning any games. Not being close to winning any games, you get a bit of self-doubt, and the players get a little bit niggly. So, we just got to work through that pretty quickly and try to find some rhythm and get back in the tournament."

The yellow army has struggled for wickets in the powerplay, a department in which seamer Deepak Chahar thrived. The bowling all-rounder is yet to recover from a quadricep tear he sustained during India's T20I series against the West Indies a few weeks ago.

Paceman Adam Milne also picked up a niggle in the opening fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"We're just not getting ourselves in positions to pressurise the opposition" - Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming directly acknowledged Chahar's loss. He bluntly stated that, according to him, the team is hardly doing anything right and are unable to create any pressure on the opposition. However, the 49-year old thinks one or two good performances can turn things around.

"Deepak is a loss but if I could summarise, it's probably batting, bowling, and a little bit of fielding - it's pretty much everything. But it's just pressure, we're just not getting ourselves in positions to pressurise the opposition and we're just coming a distant second. So this can be small margins and it takes one or two good performances and then you get a bit of belief and a bit of evidence that you're an OK side and away you go."

Chennai will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, hoping to get off the mark with points. It will be interesting to see what changes they make heading into the game.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat