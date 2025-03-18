CSK IPL 2025 tickets: Date, Time, Price, Where to buy - all you need to know

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23. Tickets for the match between CSK and MI are, as always, in huge demand.

Over the last few seasons, CSK's match tickets have generated the highest demand because of MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain has kept everyone guessing about his future, and the fans always show up in large numbers to witness the CSK legend live at the stadiums.

The sea of yellow should take over the IPL once again. In this article now, we will look at the ticket details for CSK matches in IPL 2025.

How to purchase tickets for CSK matches in IPL 2025 online?

Chennai Super Kings have partnered with District for their online ticket sales. The tickets for the match between CSK and Mumbai Indians are on sale on District. There are various slabs for the tickets, starting from ₹1,700 and going all the way up to ₹7,500.

The tickets for the rest of CSK's home matches will also go live on the District website and application in the coming days. Chennai Super Kings can view the layout of the stadium and pick their seat accordingly. The dates for CSK's home matches after March 23 are:

March 28 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

April 5 vs Delhi Capitals

April 11 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 25 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 30 vs Punjab Kings

May 12 vs Rajasthan Royals.

Only the match against DC on April 5 will be an afternoon match, starting at 3.30pm IST. The other games are evening matches, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST.

As far as CSK's away matches are concerned, the Super Kings will travel to Guwahati (March 30), New Chandigarh (April 8), Lucknow (April 14), Mumbai (April 20), Bengaluru (May 3), Kolkata (May 7) and Ahmedabad (May 18).

Tickets for the match in Guwahati, Lucknow and Kolkata will be available on Bookmyshow. Tickets for Ahmedabad and New Chandigarh will be live on District, while the Bengaluru match tickets will likely be available on RCB's official website.

