CSK IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in IPL Auction by Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had their task cut out after a ninth-place finish in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The four-time IPL champions looked short of wicket-taking bowling options and all-round depth last season and made a concerted effort to address that shortcoming in the IPL 2023 Auctions.

After breaking the bank to secure the services of English Test captain and T20 World Cup 2022 winner Ben Stokes, the Chepauk-based franchise made some relatively frugal purchases.

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, worth INR 15 crore in the IPL 2021 auctions, was picked up by the team in yellow at his base price of INR 1 crore in this auction. Another big name joining CSK in IPL 2023 is experienced Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, as they look for a dependable top-order option.

While CSK's bowling attack sees no major changes from the last edition, the franchise did beef up its all-round options. Spin-bowling all-rounders Bhagath Verma and Ajay Jadav Mandal were snapped up by the Super Kings at their base price. Completing the roster for MS Dhoni's men are the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning duo of Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.

Players bought by CSK with prices in IPL Auction 2023

The full list of players bought by Chennai Super Kings with their prices is given below:

S No. Player Name IPL auction 2023 price (INR) 1 Ben Stokes 16.25 Cr 2 Kyle Jamieson 1.00 Cr 3 Nishant Sindhu 60 L 4 Ajinkya Rahane 50 L 5 Bhagath Verma 20 L 6 Ajay Jadav Mandal 20 L 7 Shaik Rasheed 20 L

