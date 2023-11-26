"CSK and Mumbai Indians retained all umpires for IPL 2024"- Top 10 funny memes as franchises announce retention lists ahead of IPL 2024 mini-auction

All ten IPL franchises have officially submitted their squad lists today ahead of the mini-auction next month, retaining some players and parted ways with a few. The franchises retained most of their core players but also made some interesting exclusions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released most of their bowlers in the squad, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and others. CSK let go of Ben Stokes, who they signed for a hefty paycheck of 16.25 crores last year.

Mumbai Indians (MI) also lost their patience with Jofra Archer's injury situation and released him. They bought him for eight crores at the mega auction before IPL 2022. Archer missed the entire 2022 season and played only four matches this year due to fitness issues. MI fans' dreams of watching the duo of Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah bowling in tandem are now shattered.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also parted ways with young English batter Harry Brook after a lukewarm season earlier this year. The Hyderabad franchise secured Brook's services at the auction last year with a 13.25 crore bid. However, he could not deliver the goods consistently.

Fans took note of the retention lists of all the IPL teams and took to social media platforms to express their reactions. One fan joked about the alleged favor that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings receive from umpires:

"Accoding to cricinfo. CSK and Mumbai Indians has retained all umpires for IPL 2024."

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Purse value remaining for the franchises after submitting their IPL 2024 retention lists

Here is the amount available with the teams after the retention deadline ended on Sunday evening.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - ₹13.9 crore.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - ₹14.5 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI) - ₹15.25 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT) - ₹13.85 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - ₹28.95 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - ₹29.1 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - ₹31.4 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - ₹32.7 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - ₹34 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - ₹40.75 crore.

Which IPL team took the right calls today while retaining and releasing the players? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section below.