CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande trolls RCB via an Instagram story following their IPL 2024 Eliminator loss; deletes it later

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande trolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by posting a story, which was later deleted, on his official Instagram handle. He posted it following Bengaluru's four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. CSK previously crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 27-run loss to RCB in their final league game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

Deshpande, who joined the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022, picked up 21 wickets in their title-winning campaign last year. This year, he claimed 17 wickets at an economy of 8.83, with his best figures of 4/27 coming in his team's 78-run victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

Here is the screenshot of Tushar Deshpande's deleted Instagram story:

Screenshot of Tushar Deshpande's deleted Instagram story

Victory against RCB keeps Rajasthan Royals' title hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against RCB. With the wickets falling at regular intervals, RCB managed to put up a total of 172 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

While the in-form Rajat Patidar top scored for them with a 22-ball 34-run knock, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and Cameron Green also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Unfortunately, the total wasn't enough for the RCB bowlers to defend as the Rajasthan Royals chased it down in just 19 overs, thereby winning the contest and securing a spot in the Qualifier 2 encounter.

The inaugural IPL winners will now face the Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad at Chepauk for a place in the grand finale. The winner of Qualifier 2 will go head to head against the two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders for the title at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

