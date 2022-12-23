“CSK really respects Test veterans” - Twitterati troll Chennai Super Kings for picking Ajinkya Rahane at IPL 2023 auction 

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased former Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of ₹50 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

The 34-year-old was CSK’s first purchase at the mini-auction. Chennai were the first to make a move for the right-handed batter. There was not much enthusiasm for Rahane among other franchises. As a result, ₹50 lakh turned out to be the closing bid and the Mumbai batter was sold to CSK for his base price.

The latest development will see Rahane reunite with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. The two had earlier played together for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Rahane was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season. He had a mixed edition before being ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Twitterati were puzzled with CSK’s decision to go for Rahane. There were quite a few funny posts on the franchise’s obsession for ‘Test’ players. Some even compared the latest pick to Cheteshwar Pujara being bought for the same price by the franchise at an earlier IPL auction. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to CSK’s decision to purchase Rahane:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill CSK really respects India's Test veterans. Bought Pujara earlier in 2021, and now Rahane. And coincidentally, both at 50 Lakhs CSK really respects India's Test veterans. Bought Pujara earlier in 2021, and now Rahane. And coincidentally, both at 50 Lakhs

Sagar @sagarcasm Ajinkya Rahane: My age is 30+



CSK: Ajinkya Rahane: My age is 30+CSK: https://t.co/5JvGC2T5Xd

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz

Family man

About to retire from intl cricket



Welcome to the family, Rahane. 30+Family manAbout to retire from intl cricketWelcome to the family, Rahane. 30+ ✔️Family man ✔️About to retire from intl cricket ✔️Welcome to the family, Rahane. https://t.co/uzEnG5rY4C

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS CSK replace Robin with Rahane.

Starts with R, Age tick, Test credentials tick.

Nice. CSK replace Robin with Rahane.Starts with R, Age tick, Test credentials tick. Nice.

Sai @akakrcb6 Man CSK's auction strategy is so predictable all expecting them to bid for Mayank, Sam, and Holder... They are doing the same... But Rahane no one predicted. Man CSK's auction strategy is so predictable all expecting them to bid for Mayank, Sam, and Holder... They are doing the same... But Rahane no one predicted.

Jr @Tyler_durd3n



This Rahane redemption at chepauk under the hands of Thala This Rahane redemption at chepauk under the hands of Thala 💉⏳https://t.co/rOWwEOARQb

snigdha @dramebaazkid NO MORE RAHANE IN PURPLE AND GOLD NO MORE RAHANE IN PURPLE AND GOLD https://t.co/Cbd1jEOgUu

Anay @anayposting CSK released jagadeeshan and bought rahane CSK released jagadeeshan and bought rahane https://t.co/3uq8AvHg5Z

73 gm @ict_critic "Rahane at 50L is such a good buy. People overreacting for no reason" "Rahane at 50L is such a good buy. People overreacting for no reason" https://t.co/sFT9EH3upT

Aegon Targaryen🗡️™ @SixthOfHisName_ Fans making funny memes about CSK bidding for Rahane & Mishra



Le CSK~ Fans making funny memes about CSK bidding for Rahane & MishraLe CSK~ https://t.co/9VGwFboNxO

its gonna be fine @urmommyfan_ Suresh Raina seeing csk bid for

Ajinkya rahane Suresh Raina seeing csk bid forAjinkya rahane https://t.co/tKCNx10XK2

Ajinkya Rahane’s IPL stats

Rahane, 34, is a highly experienced IPL player. He has so far featured in 158 matches for multiple franchises, going back to the inaugural edition in 2008. The right-handed batter has so far scored 4074 runs at an average of 30.86 and a strike rate of 120.68 with two hundreds and 28 fifties.

In the IPL 2022 season, he scored 133 runs in seven matches at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 103.91. He failed to register a half-century and had a best of 44.

Rahane, who was dropped from the Test squad earlier this year after a prolonged lean run, has been captaining Mumbai in the ongoing domestic season. He scored a double hundred in Mumbai’s win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The cricketer also made headlines recently when he claimed that the kind of wickets prepared in India led to his, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara’s Test averages coming down in the last two to three years.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes