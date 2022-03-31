CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in Match 7 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

CSK put up an impressive total of 210 for 7 after being invited to bat by LSG. Robin Uthappa starred for the Chennai franchise at the top, hammering 50 off 27 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed 49 off 30 balls. In fact, there were good contributions all round in the batting order. Moeen Ali scored a brisk 35 off 22 coming in at the No. 3 position, while Ambati Rayudu hit 27 in 20.

However, LSG chased down the total in 19.3 overs. After Quinton de Kock (61) and KL Rahul (40) got them off to a brisk start, Evin Lewis hammered an unbeaten 55 in 23 balls to stun Chennai.

CSK's next match date

Chennai's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 3. This will be an evening game, which begins at 7:30 PM IST.

A revamped Punjab are being considered one of the strong contenders for the title this season. They gave a few glimpses of their ability in the opening encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Set to chase a highly challenging 206, they registered a five-wicket victory as Odean Smith slammed an unbeaten 25 off only eight balls with the aid of three sixes and a boundary.

In the head-to-head-battle in the IPL, Chennai have a 16-10 advantage over Punjab and will be keen to maintain their ascendancy. The last time these two teams met, Punjab won by six wickets as KL Rahul hammered an unbeaten 98 in 42 balls.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner

