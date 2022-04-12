CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday to register their first win in IPL 2022.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK recovered from a slow start to post an impressive 216 for 4.

Shivam Dube (95* off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88* off 50) were involved in a superb third-wicket stand of 165. While Dube hit five fours and eight sixes, Uthappa slammed four fours and nine sixes.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 17 and Moeen Ali for 3.

Chasing 217, RCB were held to 193 for 9. Maheesh Theekshana claimed 4 for 33, picking up the key scalps of Faf du Plessis (8), Anuj Rawat (12) and Shahbaz Ahmed (41).

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja also picked up three wickets as Chennai came up with a much-needed dominating display.

CSK's next match date

According to the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday, April 17.

The match will be an evening game and will thus begin at 7:30 PM IST.

GT have made a massive impression in their debut IPL season so far. They won their first three matches before the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their unbeaten streak.

Gujarat batted first in the match and put up 162 for 7 as skipper Hardik Pandya scored 50* and Abhinav Manohar 35. The total proved inadequate though as SRH chased down the total with ease.

Before taking on Chennai in Pune, GT will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 14.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma.

