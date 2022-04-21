CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The two giants clashed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 21.

Chasing 156, Chennai were in trouble at 106 for 6 in the 16th over. But fine cameos from MS Dhoni (28* off 13) and Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14) saw Chennai emerge triumphant in a thrilling last-ball finish.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Chennai restricted Mumbai to 155 for 7. Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary was the standout performer for CSK. He dismissed both MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for ducks in the first over.

Choudhary also claimed the big wicket of Dewald Brevis (4) to finish with impressive figures of 3 for 19. Chennai had Mumbai in big strife at 87 for 5 before Tilak Varma (51* off 43) played a mature knock to lift the team to a competitive total.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 25. The match will be an evening game and will thus begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be significant for Punjab as they were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match. Sent into bat after losing the toss, they were bundled out for 115. DC then romped home to the target in 10.3 overs.

PBKS have lost their way in IPL 2022 after an impressive start, tasting defeats in three of their last five matches. Punjab and Chennai had earlier met at the start of the tournament at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS dominated the game, posting 180 for 8 and then rolling over CSK for 126.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS. Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Puranjay Dixit