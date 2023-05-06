"CSK's spin trio is very strong"- Mohammad Kaif believes MI will find it difficult to beat CSK

Former India international Mohammad Kaif feels that Mumbai Indians (MI) will need to think different and make a unique strategy to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) n their own den on Saturday.

The two teams lock horns in a crucial IPL 2023 clash in the context of playoffs spots. Kaif feels the quality CSK have in their spin department gives them an edge over Rohit Sharma and co., but the latter have a better batting line-up.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the game, here's what Kaif had to say about the two teams and their composition:

"One has better batsmen, and the other team has better spinners. It will be very difficult for MI to beat CSK on the day. CSK's spin trio is very strong, and in such a situation, Rohit's team will have to make a new strategy to defeat CSK."

S Badrinath on CSK's poor record against MI

Former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath was a part of the team when they last won a game at the Chepauk against Mumbai Indians. For the last 13 years, Mumbai haven't lost against Chennai at Chennai, who would be keen to continue that streak.

Badrinath also shed light on CSK's inexperienced pace attack which could be exposed against the batting might of Mumbai Indians:

"CSK fast bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced, and that is a concern. Their bowlers will have to rise up. MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has, but the firepower of MI will certainly make MSD vary of the visitors. Also, CSK don't fire against MI at home. The last time they won against Mumbai at home was way back in 2010 when I was playing with them."

Whichever team wins this game, will go second in the standings. That speaks volumes about the importance of the game between the arch-rivals.

