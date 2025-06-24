  • home icon
  • CSK star buys Mumbai apartments worth more than Shreyas Iyer’s IPL 2025 price: Reports 

By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 24, 2025 15:49 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer was sold for INR 26.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions - Source: Getty

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Shivam Dube purchased apartments in Mumbai worth more than what Shreyas Iyer was acquired for at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shreyas Iyer was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a massive amount of ₹26.75 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

According to Business Today, Shivam Dube has purchased two apartments in Andheri West in Mumbai. The worth of both these apartments combined is ₹27.50 crore, as per property registration documents reviewed by online property portal Square Yards. The CSK cricketer registered the transactions in June 2025.

These apartments are on adjacent floors of the DLH Enclave in Oshiwara. As per the report, the carpet area (cumulative) of the apartments is 4200 sq ft, which also has a terrace with a carpet area of 3,800 sq ft.

Further, both apartments have three parking spaces. The total stamp duty is reported to be ₹1.65 crore with registration charges of ₹30,000. Shivam Dube plays domestic cricket for Mumbai and has also represented India in four ODIs and 35 T20Is so far, and won the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

Shreyas Iyer led PBKS to IPL 2025 final

Shreyas Iyer delivered as expected and turned the investment made by PBKS into a worthy one. He led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and also to their second-ever IPL final.

PBKS were among the most consistent teams throughout the tournament. They finished at the top of the table after the league stage with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. They faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first qualifier but bounced back with a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier.

Unfortunately for Shreyas Iyer and PBKS, they lost the final to eventual champions RCB. While Shreyas was exceptional as captain, he also led from the front with the bat. He had his best-ever IPL season, scoring 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33 with a strike-rate of 175.07. Shreyas hit six half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 97.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

