"CSK have started copying RCBs slogan too"- Top 10 funny memes after PBKS' win vs CSK in IPL 2025 match in Chennai

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in the 49th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. The Chepauk Stadium in Chennai hosted the encounter. After their eighth loss in 10 games, CSK became the first team eliminated from the playoffs race in IPL 2025.

CSK batted first after losing the toss and got all out for 190 runs in 19.2 overs. All-rounder Sam Curran top-scored for the hosts with a magnificent knock of 88 (47), which comprised four sixes and nine fours. Dewald Brevis chipped in with a decent contribution of 32 (26) to support Curran. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets for the visiting team in the first innings.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (72) led his side from the front with a brilliant half-century to help PBKS chase down the target. Opener Prabhsimran Singh assisted him with an aggressive half-century, continuing his good form this season.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between PBKS and CSK entertained the fans on Wednesday night. They expressed their thoughts by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Wicket was really good, we needed another 15 runs"- MS Dhoni after CSK's loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"The batting the first time, we put runs on the board. Was it a par score? we could've slightly got more, that partnership between Brevis and Sam was excellent. But, we need to take catches, that slows down the momentum, but other than that we were good. We lost wickets in heap, four deliveries we didn't play and in close games like this, it matters.

"Sam is a fighter, whenever he turns up, whether it's with the bat or ball, he always does it for us. Wicket was really good, we needed another 15 runs. The momentum in the middle order, Brevis is a good fielder, he can hit the good ball to boundaries, and the energy he brings in the field. Very happy with the way he's been playing, he can be an asset going forward," Dhoni continued.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns in the upcoming IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

