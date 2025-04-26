"CSK has not been the same team after being humbled by RCB"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's win vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in match 43 of IPL 2025 on Friday (April 25) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. After their third win in nine games, SRH kept their slim playoff chances alive.

After being asked to bat first, CSK got all out for 154 in 19.5 overs in the first innings. Youngsters Dewald Brevis (42), Ayush Mhatre (30), Ravindra Jadeja (21), and Deepak Hooda (22) performed decently for the home team on a dry pitch. Pacer Harshal Patel starred for SRH with the ball, picking up four wickets.

In reply, Ishan Kishan (44) and Kamindu Mendis (32*) played decent knocks in the company of their peers to take SRH over the line in the chase in 18.4 overs. It was also the first-ever victory for the SunRisers against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium.

The low-scoring IPL 2025 match between SRH and CSK entertained the fans on Friday night. They expressed their thoughts by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"You gotta agree CSK has not been the same team after being humbled by RCB in last match of previous season," one fan wrote.

"If majority of the players are not doing well, it becomes very difficult"- MS Dhoni after CSK's loss vs SRH in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni reflected on his team's poor performance, saying:

"I think we kept losing wickets and another thing, in the first innings the wicket was a bit better. After the first few overs it became a bit two paced but nothing out of the ordinary. Yes the conditions got better in the second innings. We were 15-20 runs short. We need someone like him (Dewald Brevis) in the middle order, we haven't been able to dominate and get runs at a good pace against the spinners in the middle overs."

"This is the area which we need to improve. I think in a tournament like this if majority of the players are not doing well, it becomes very difficult. If four of them are not performing and putting runs on the board. We need to access the conditions and play accordingly."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will compete in the upcoming IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26.

