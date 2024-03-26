CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Gujarat Titans (GT) in a rematch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. While Chennai began their campaign defense with a six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat, under new skipper Shubman Gill, beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs in their first match in Ahmedabad.

CSK bowled first against RCB in Chennai and restricted the opposition to 173-6. Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman shone with 4-29 on his debut for the Chennai franchise. The batters then came up with good contributions as CSK got home in 18.4 overs.

There was plenty of hype around the GT vs MI clash in Ahmedabad. Gujarat batted first in the home game and put up 168-6 on the board as Sai Sudharsan scored a defiant 45 off 39 balls. GT defended the target in clinical fashion as four bowlers chipped in by claiming two wickets each to hold Mumbai to 162-9.

Today's CSK vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and chose to bowl first. Shubman Gill said:

"The reason is simple. [It] looks like a good wicket. [We'll] see how much they score and [try to] chase it down later in the day."

Gujarat Titans are going in with the same playing XI for the match. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana comes in for Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK subs: Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

GT subs: Manav Suthar, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar

Today's CSK vs GT pitch report

A different pitch is being used today than the one on the opening night. According to Matthew Hayden, there is grass on the surface, which is a little unusual. He adds that doing damage with the bat early could be the key and reckons that it could spin later in the innings. The Aussie legend feels that it's a bat-first wicket.

Today's CSK vs GT match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, R Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish Rao

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

CSK vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madangopal

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty