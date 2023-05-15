CSK vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK were held to 144/6 as KKR’s bowlers came up with a clinical effort. In the chase, Kolkata recovered from 33/3 to cross the target in 18.3 overs.

Rinku Singh (54 off 43) and skipper Nitish Rana (57* off 44) added 99 for the fourth wicket to pave the way for Kolkata’s win. With the triumph, KKR (12 points from 13 games) kept their slender playoffs hopes alive.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar hurt Kolkata early in the chase, claiming the first three wickets to fall. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1) sliced a catch to deep point, while Venkatesh Iyer (9) edged one to short third man. Jason Roy (12) also miscued a slower delivery from the Chennai pacer to short third man.

There was not much joy for CSK after Roy’s dismissal as Rinku and Rana featured in a match-defining 99-run fourth-wicket partnership. While Rinku struck four fours and three sixes in yet another impactful knock, Rana slammed six fours and a maximum.

The excellent stand ended when Rinku was run out by a direct hit from Moeen Ali. Rana struck the winning runs, edging a drive off Tushar Deshpande to the third man boundary.

Impressive KKR restrict CSK to 144/6

Bowling first after losing the toss, Kolkata’s bowlers did an excellent job to restrict Chennai to 144/6. The CSK openers added 31 before Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) perished in his endeavor to go after Varun Chakaravarthy. Ajinkya Rahane (16) holed out to long-on, also failing in his attempt to take on Chakaravarthy.

Devon Conway looked good again but was dismissed for 30 off 28, miscuing a pull off a short-of-a-length delivery from Shardul Thakur. Sunil Narine then lifted his game to clean up Ambati Rayudu (4) and Moeen (1).

Shivam Dube (48* off 34) and Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24) added 68 for the sixth wicket as CSK crossed 140. The total proved to be inadequate.

CSK vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

KKR spinners Chakaravarthy and Narine stifled CSK with two wickets each. Rinku and Rana scored fine fifties in the chase.

For CSK, Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48. Chahar gave his team hope by claiming three early wickets.

Rinku was named the Player of the Match for his defiant fifty.

