CSK vs MI memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

Chennai Super Kings began their IPL 2021's UAE leg with a win against the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Chennai-based franchise were down to 7/3 after three overs, but they made a fantastic comeback from there and recorded their sixth win of the competition.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Although the Chennai Super Kings lost four wickets in the powerplay overs, Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century and contributions from DJ Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja helped them breach the 150-run mark.

The Super Kings ended their 20 overs with 156/6 on the board. Gaikwad was the top-scorer with a 58-ball 88*, while Bravo aggregated 23 runs off just eight deliveries. Adam Milne was the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Indians, returning with figures of 2/21 in four overs.

In reply, the Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start but lost three wickets in the powerplay. The trio of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Anmolpreet Singh were back in the hut before the sixth over ended. Saurabh Tiwary held one end and scored 50 runs, but none of the other batters could support him much.

Tiwary's fifty made sure the Mumbai Indians went past the 120-run mark. CSK restricted them to 136/8 in 20 overs and won the contest by 20 runs. With this victory, the Chennai Super Kings are now number one in the IPL 2021 standings. Mumbai Indians could slip out of the Top 4 now if the Rajasthan Royals beat the Punjab Kings on September 21.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between CSK and MI

Fans were quite active on social media during Match 30 of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Here are the top ten hilarious memes from the game:

Saurabh tiwary watching the run rate go up and still playing grounded shots.

Krunal Pandya blaming himself for the run out



Dhoni and ziva looking at csk position in points table

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

(2) CSK in last 5 over

(1) Csk in first 15 over
(2) CSK in last 5 over

(2) CSK in last 5 over

#CSKvsMI https://t.co/0sttPBbe7E

Linkin Praak @_NotReal_One

RCB players every time MI fails to bowl out csk out under 49 runs after early break through.

RCB players every time MI fails to bowl out csk out under 49 runs after early break through. https://t.co/4y6nHv2k8I

