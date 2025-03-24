CSK vs MI: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK held MI to 155-9. In the chase, Chennai Super Kings got home in 19.1 overs.

Ad

Afghanistan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad was the star of the show for Chennai with the ball in hand. The franchise's most expensive purchase (₹10 crore), Noor proved his worth by registering excellent figures of 4-18. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also impressed with 3-29 as the Super Kings controlled proceedings.

MI got off to a disastrous start as Rohit Sharma (0) flicked one from Khaleel straight to midwicket. Ryan Rickelton (13) then dragged a delivery from the pacer back onto his stumps. Mumbai Indians were 36-3 inside the powerplay when Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Will Jacks (11) in his first over - the big-hitting batter holed out to extra cover.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stand-in MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 26) tried to hold the innings together, but perished to Noor courtesy of a super-quick stumping from 43-year-old MS Dhoni. The CSK spinner also dismissed Robin Minz (3) before trapping Tilak Varma (31) lbw with one that spun in sharply. Following the procession of wickets, Deepak Chahar's cameo of 28* in 15 balls took Chennai past 150.

Rachin, Ruturaj 50s guide CSK's chase

Chasing 156, Chennai Super Kings lost Rahul Tripathi for 2 as he gloved a bouncer off Chahar. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then led from the front, slamming 53 off only 26 balls. He took on the MI bowlers with ease as CSK raced away to 62-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Ad

Gaikwad's superb knock ended when he perished in an attempt to take on debutant MI wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur in the youngster's first over. In his next over, Puthur claimed his second scalp as Shivam Dube (9) caught while looking to launch a straight drive. Deepak Hooda (3) also perished in his endeavor to take on the spinner. Jacks then knocked over Sam Curran (4).

Expand Tweet

Ad

At 116-5, Mumbai Indians had faint hopes of victory. Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45), however, anchored the innings, only opening up towards the end. He launched Puthur for two maximums in the spinner's last over. Rachin also sealed Chennai's win in style, lofting his Kiwi teammate and captain Mitchell Santner for a six.

CSK vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Noor was spectacular with the ball on his debut for Chennai Super Kings, while Khaleel impressed with three wickets. In the chase, Gaikwad and Rachin struck contrasting half-centuries.

Ad

For MI, Chahar played a handy cameo and picked up a wicket. Puthur excelled in his debut game, registering figures of 3-32.

Noor was named Player of the Match for his superb effort of 4-18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback