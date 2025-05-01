CSK vs PBKS (30/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Following the loss, CSK became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. As for PBKS, they jumped to second in the points table, with 13 points from 10 games. Chasing a target of 191, Punjab got over the line in 19.4 overs.

Batting first, CSK again got off to a poor start in the powerplay, losing three wickets inside six overs. Shaik Rasheed (11) mistimed a wobble seam delivery from Arshdeep Singh. Ayush Mhatre (7) then miscued one off Marco Jansen. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No. 4, but perished for 17 as he was caught behind off Harpreet Brar after slamming the spinner for three fours in the sixth over.

Sam Curran (88 off 47), however, launched a stunning counter-attack to lift CSK's spirits. The left-handed batter added 78 for the fourth wicket with Dewald Brevis (32 off 26). The aggressive stand ended when Azmatullah Omarzai knocked over Brevis with one that nipped in from a length outside off. Curran struck nine fours and four sixes in his innings before nicking a short ball from Jansen to the keeper.

Chennai crumbled after Curran's exit as Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 4-32, which included his second IPL hat-trick. He first had MS Dhoni (11) caught and long-off and then dismissed Deepak Hooda (2), Anshul Kamboj (0) and Noor Ahmad (0) off successive deliveries to complete a hat-trick. CSK went from 172-4 to 190 all out in a matter of a few balls.

Shreyas, Prabhsimran shine in PBKS' chase

In pursuit of 191, PBKS got off to a rapid start as Priyansh Arya (23 off 15) and Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36) added 44 in 4.4 overs. The threatening stand was broken when Arya was bounced out by Khaleel Ahmed. Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41), however, added 72 runs to put Punjab in full control.

Prabhsimran struck five fours and three sixes before perishing to the slog sweep off Noor Ahmad's bowling. Nehal Wadhera (5) fell to a full toss from Matheesha Pathirana. Shashank Singh (23 off 12) was looking dangerous, but a sensational juggling catch on the ropes by Brevis ended his stay. Shreyas was knocked over by Pathirana, but Jansen ended the game with an inside-edged boundary.

CSK vs PBKS: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Curran was superb for CSK with the bat, hammering nine fours and four sixes. With the ball, Khaleel and Pathirana claimed two wickets each.

For PBKS, Chahal claimed four wickets, including a hat-trick, while Arshdeep and Jansen chipped in with two scalps each. In the chase, Prabhsimran and Shreyas hammered half-centuries.

Punjab skipper Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his 41-ball 72.

