CSK vs PBKS: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in yesterday’s (April 30) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK put up 200/4 as Devon Conway top-scored with 92* off 52 balls. In reply, PBKS got home off the last ball as a number of batters chipped in with handy contributions.

Punjab got off to a confident start in the chase, racing away to 50 in 4.1 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 15) began with consecutive fours off Akash Singh in the first over. The boundaries kept flowing after that until Dhawan top-edged Tushar Deshpande to short third man.

Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 24) struck four fours and two sixes to prove his worth as an “Impact Player” before being stumped off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. Atharva Taide (13 off 17) then chipped a return catch to Jadeja. However, Liam Livingstone (40 off 24) and Sam Curran (29 off 20) added 57 for the fourth wicket to keep PBKS in the hunt.

Livingstone took on Deshpande in the 16th over and clubbed him for three sixes. The CSK pacer had his revenge in the same over with a good bouncer. Curran and Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) slammed Jadeja for a six each in the 17th over. Matheesha Pathirana then cleaned up Curran as the momentum of the match kept swinging one way and then the other.

It all came down to three off the last ball. Pathirana bowled a short-of-a-length slower ball, which Sikandar Raza (13* off seven) managed to pull over square leg. The PBKS batters scampered three as the chasing side pulled off a memorable win.

Conway lifts CSK to 200/4

Batting first, Conway once again played a starring role as Chennai Super Kings posted 200/4. The openers got CSK off to a solid start, adding 86 in 9.4 overs. There was a steady flow of boundaries from both ends before Raza foxed Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 off 31) and had him stumped.

Shivam Dube then came in and added 44 for the second wicket with Conway. Dube’s knock ended on 28 off 17 as he toe-ended a slower ball off Arshdeep Singh to long-on. Moeen Ali (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) failed to make an impact, but Conway kept the scoreboard moving with some fine hits.

MS Dhoni (13* off 4) then slapped the last two balls of the innings from Curran for maximums to ensure Chennai finished with exactly 200.

CSK vs PBKS: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

CSK opener Conway struck 16 fours and a six in his unbeaten 92. With the ball, Deshpande claimed three scalps, while Jadeja chipped in with 2/32.

For PBKS, Prabhsimran top-scored with 42, while Livingstone slammed a quick-fire 40. Raza got the wicket of Gaikwad and played the cameo that took his team past the finish line.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Conway was named Player of the Match for his wonderful innings.

