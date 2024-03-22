CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. CSK will be led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings had a memorable IPL 2023 campaign, which culminated in them lifting the title for the fifth time, putting them on par with Mumbai Indians (MI). After finishing second in the league stage, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 as well as in the final, the latter being a last-ball thriller.

RCB had their moments in IPL 2023, but a lack of consistency cost them a place in the playoffs. They finished in sixth position on the points table, winning seven matches and losing an equal number. The Faf du Plessis-led side is heavily dependent on a few star players like the captain himself, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. That needs to change for the men's side to replicate the success of the women's team.

Today's CSK vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Faf du Plessis said:

"Looks [like] a pretty good wicket; conditions here are a bat first wicket."

Pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was picked at the auction, has been included in the Bangalore playing XI. For Chennai, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman are in the playing XI. Sameer Rizvi is also making his debut.

CSK vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Today's CSK vs RCB pitch report

According to Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen, the wicket looks great. However, they feel that the few cracks and looseness around them is worrying as it could lead to some inconsistent bounce. Spinners generally have their say here and Lara reckons that the ball will turn, adding slow bowlers could use the dampness.

Today's CSK vs RCB match players list

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Ajay Jadav Mandal, R Hangargekar, Shaikh Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish Rao

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himashu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage

CSK vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath