CSK vs RCB memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have managed to end their 3-match losing streak by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 49th match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 04). The Royal Challengers jumped to the fourth position in the points table, courtesy of the win.

After being put in to bat first, Faf du Plessis (38) and Virat Kohli (30) gave RCB a decent start with their 62-run opening partnership in 7.2 overs. Moeen Ali broke the dangerous-looking stand by scalping Faf's wicket in the eighth over, giving CSK their first breakthrough of the night.

Glenn Maxwell also returned to the pavilion soon after getting run out in an unfortunate manner. RCB's hopes rested on Virat Kohli to bail them out at this juncture. However, Moeen Ali castled out the former RCB skipper in the tenth over with a peach of a delivery to stun the opposition.

Mahipal Lomror (42) and Rajat Patidar (21) then played sensibly and arrested the flow of wickets for a while with a 44-run stand for the fourth wicket. Dinesh Karthik (26) and Lomror finished the innings off on a high with some aggressive strokeplay to take RCB to 173/8 after 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana picked up three wickets while Ali ended up with two scalps for CSK.

In the chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) and Devon Conway provided the perfect launchpad for CSK with their 54-run opening partnership in 6.4 overs. Just as Ruturaj Gaikwad was looking set for another big knock, Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him and pulled the curtains on his enterprising knock.

Utilizing the spin-friendly conditions on offer, Glenn Maxwell (2/22) bowled a wonderful spell in the middle overs and went on to pick up two crucial wickets. Devon Conway (56) remained unflustered at the other end and bought up his second consecutive half-century in IPL 2022 while anchoring the chase. However, he perished in the 15th over, trying to keep up with the asking rate.

Chennai Super Kings needed 52 runs off the final four overs with MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali at the crease. Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood bowled two overs each and easily defended those runs to give RCB a 13-run victory.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the exciting encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They expressed the same through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the CSK vs RCB game:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Well done and a good day to propose #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partnerWell done and a good day to propose Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/e4p4uTUaji

Dharmik @kohlified_0018

#CSKvRCB MI welcoming CSK out of the Play Offs Race MI welcoming CSK out of the Play Offs Race #CSKvRCB https://t.co/5Fmr4DkIgr

Ashish @brb_memes7 #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK

MI, CSK ko play off se bahar bulate hue MI, CSK ko play off se bahar bulate hue #CSKvsRCB #RCBvsCSK MI, CSK ko play off se bahar bulate hue https://t.co/lfF3oz0IXC

