CSK vs RCB: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB batted first after winning the toss in the tournament opener and put up 173-6. CSK got home in 18.4 overs, chasing the target in clinical fashion. They got off to a brisk start as the openers added 38.

The dangerous stand was broken when new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) nicked a wide delivery from Impact Player Yash Dayal to slip, where Cameron Green took the catch on the second attempt.

At the other end, Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15) was going hammer and tongs. He whacked three fours and as many sixes before slog-sweeping Karn Sharma to deep backward square leg.

It was sweet revenge for the RCB bowler, who was deposited for a maximum over deep midwicket off the previous delivery.

Daryl Mitchell clobbered Karn for consecutive sixes in the ninth over. At the other end, though, CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19).

He chipped a short of length delivery from Green to square leg, where Glenn Maxwell took an excellent leaping catch. Chennai were four down for 110 when Mitchell (22 off 18) miscued a short ball from Green to long-on.

Impact Player Shivam Dube (34* off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25* off 17), though, featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 66 to lift Chennai to yet another impressive triumph over Bengaluru.

Rawat, Karthik guide RCB to 173-6 after batting collapse

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB recovered from a shocking batting collapse to post a competitive 173-6, with Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38* off 26) added 95 for the sixth wicket.

Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis got off to a cracking start, hitting seven fours in the first three overs, four of them coming in the third one bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Mustafizur Rahman's guile, though, ended Du Plessis' entertaining stay for 35 off 23, with the RCB batter miscuing a cutter to deep point. In the same over, the struggling Rajat Patidar (0) edged a delivery in the channel of uncertainty to the keeper.

Things went from bad to worse for Bangalore as Maxwell perished for a golden duck. He tried to run a short of length delivery from Chahar to third man but could only guide the ball to the keeper.

Virat Kohli, who was watching the carnage from the other end, was the next to go for 21 off 20. He pulled Mustafizur to deep midwicket, where Rahane took a good sliding catch and lobbed the ball to Ravindra.

Mustafizur also knocked over Green (18) in the same over as the batter made room and attempted to slash a short of length delivery but completely missed the ball. The dismissal left RCB in big trouble at 78-5.

Rawat and Karthik, though, put on a brilliant counter-attacking partnership to lift Bangalore past the 170-run mark. Both batters found boundaries at will.

The 18th over bowled by Tushar Deshpande cost 25 as three sixes and a four were hit. Rawat was run out off the last ball of the innings, attempting to steal a bye.

CSK vs RCB: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Mustafizur made a brilliant debut for CSK, picking up 4-29. Ravindra and Dube scored contrasting 30s in the chase.

For RCB, Rawat top-scored with 48, while captaain Du Plessis and Karthik also made good contributions. Green picked up two wickets and took a good catch as well.

CSK left-arm pacer Mustafizur, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul.